World Series comes home as D-Backs seek victory

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ketel Marte has hit in 18 straight postseason games. Photo: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The last time the Arizona Diamondbacks played a World Series game in Phoenix, they won in the most memorable and dramatic fashion possible.

On Monday, they have a chance to recapture that magic on their home field as the D-Backs host the Texas Rangers for Game 3 of the World Series at Chase Field.

Of note: This is the D-Backs' second trip to the Fall Classic, and they have yet to lose a World Series game at home.

What to watch: Rookie pitcher Brandon Pfaadt will take the mound for Game 3.

Pfaadt has played well this postseason. He hasn't recorded a win, but after four starts, he's got a 2.70 ERA and played big roles in the D-Backs' wins over Philly in Games 3 and 7 of the NLCS.

Texas will start three-time Cy Young winner — and former D-Back — Max Scherzer. He's looked a bit rusty since coming back from a strained shoulder muscle during the American League Championship Series, but he's still one of the all-time greats.

Zoom in: The Rangers reminded us why their offense is something to be feared in Game 1, but their big bats were noticeably silent on Saturday.

Christian Walker, who had a team leading 33 home runs and 103 RBIs for the D-Backs during the regular season, has been in a postseason slump.

But Arizona has gotten tremendous production from players further down in the lineup like Alek Thomas and Tommy Pham, who went 4-4 Saturday and has been on a tear since sitting out Game 5 of the NLCS.

Between the lines: The D-Backs may have home field advantage, but various sports betting sites still have the Rangers as favorites to win Game 3.

Catch up quick: The World Series is tied 1-1 after the D-Backs and Rangers split the first two games at Globe Life Field.

They led 5-3 in the bottom of the ninth in Game 1 on Friday when closer Paul Sewald gave up a two-run home run to Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Outfielder Adolis García hit a walk-off homer in the 11th inning.

The loss was reminiscent of Games 4 and 5 of the 2001 World Series.

But the D-Backs cruised to a 9-1 victory in Game 2 against Texas behind a high-powered offense and superb performance by pitcher Merrill Kelly.

1 big streak: Second baseman Ketel Marte made history Saturday when he got a hit in his 18th consecutive postseason game.

He broke the record previously held by Derek Jeter, Manny Ramirez and Hank Bauer.

Marte recorded at least one hit in all 14 of the D-Backs' playoff games this season, as well in his first four playoff games in 2017, when Arizona beat the Colorado Rockies in the wild card game but got swept by the Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

He was the National League Championship Series MVP after powering the D-Backs' offense against the Philadelphia Phillies.

What's next: Monday's game starts at 5:03pm on Fox.