Diamondbacks' 2001 World Series was one for the history books
Few World Series have been as memorable or historic as the Arizona Diamondbacks' first-ever trip to the Fall Classic in 2001.
Context: Less than two months after 9/11, the D-Backs squared off against a New York Yankees squad whose city was still reeling from the terrorist attacks that brought down the Twin Towers.
- The D-Backs had an incredible season but faced a Yankees dynasty that ranked as one of the greatest in Major League Baseball history.
- New York's roster was stacked with legends like Derek Jeter, Mariano River and Roger Clemens, and they'd won three of the previous four World Series.
Flashback: The D-Backs, playing only their fourth season, had a superstar pitching duo like few that have ever been seen: Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson, who would win the third of his four consecutive Cy Young Awards that year.
- Outfielder Luis Gonzalez also hit 57 home runs.
The intrigue: The excitement of the World Series that year overshadowed the drama that led the D-Backs there in the first place, especially for those who weren't Arizona fans and didn't watch the season unfold.
- Arizona narrowly won the National League West crown over the San Francisco Giants, led by Barry Bonds and his all-time record 73 home runs.
- The NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals came down to the bottom of the ninth in a decisive Game 5.
What happened: Even before the Game 7 that made the 2001 World Series so memorable, it was one for the ages.
- The D-Backs had home-field advantage and made the most of it, winning the first two games at what was then called Bank One Ballpark behind masterful performances from Schilling and Johnson.
- Arizona reliever Byung-hyun Kim gave up gut-wrenching, game-tying two-run homers in the bottom of the ninth in both Games 4 and 5, both of which saw the Yankees win in extra innings to take a series lead.
- Johnson took the mound for Game 6 back in Phoenix, but the D-Backs didn't need the Big Unit at his best because they routed the Yanks 15-2.
The big picture: The stage was set for one of the greatest Game 7s in MLB history.
- Rivera, the best closer in baseball history, came into the bottom of the ninth with a 2-1 Yankees lead to protect.
- Mark Grace hit a leadoff single off Rivera to start the ninth, and Tony Womack tied it up with an RBI double, giving the Yanks' seemingly invincible closer a blown save.
- Gonzalez hit a bloop single to shallow center that sailed just over Jeter's head, sending Jay Bell home to seal the 3-2 win.
Our thought bubble: I was a senior at the University of Arizona at the time, and the 2001 World Series is burned into my memory like no other sporting event.
- It was a truly special moment. I'm a basketball fan first and foremost, but I don't know if anything can ever top that.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.