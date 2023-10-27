Few World Series have been as memorable or historic as the Arizona Diamondbacks' first-ever trip to the Fall Classic in 2001.

Context: Less than two months after 9/11, the D-Backs squared off against a New York Yankees squad whose city was still reeling from the terrorist attacks that brought down the Twin Towers.

The D-Backs had an incredible season but faced a Yankees dynasty that ranked as one of the greatest in Major League Baseball history.

New York's roster was stacked with legends like Derek Jeter, Mariano River and Roger Clemens, and they'd won three of the previous four World Series.

Flashback: The D-Backs, playing only their fourth season, had a superstar pitching duo like few that have ever been seen: Curt Schilling and Randy Johnson, who would win the third of his four consecutive Cy Young Awards that year.

Outfielder Luis Gonzalez also hit 57 home runs.

The intrigue: The excitement of the World Series that year overshadowed the drama that led the D-Backs there in the first place, especially for those who weren't Arizona fans and didn't watch the season unfold.

Arizona narrowly won the National League West crown over the San Francisco Giants, led by Barry Bonds and his all-time record 73 home runs.

The NL Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals came down to the bottom of the ninth in a decisive Game 5.

What happened: Even before the Game 7 that made the 2001 World Series so memorable, it was one for the ages.

The D-Backs had home-field advantage and made the most of it, winning the first two games at what was then called Bank One Ballpark behind masterful performances from Schilling and Johnson.

Arizona reliever Byung-hyun Kim gave up gut-wrenching, game-tying two-run homers in the bottom of the ninth in both Games 4 and 5, both of which saw the Yankees win in extra innings to take a series lead.

Johnson took the mound for Game 6 back in Phoenix, but the D-Backs didn't need the Big Unit at his best because they routed the Yanks 15-2.

The big picture: The stage was set for one of the greatest Game 7s in MLB history.

Rivera, the best closer in baseball history, came into the bottom of the ninth with a 2-1 Yankees lead to protect.

Mark Grace hit a leadoff single off Rivera to start the ninth, and Tony Womack tied it up with an RBI double, giving the Yanks' seemingly invincible closer a blown save.

Gonzalez hit a bloop single to shallow center that sailed just over Jeter's head, sending Jay Bell home to seal the 3-2 win.

Our thought bubble: I was a senior at the University of Arizona at the time, and the 2001 World Series is burned into my memory like no other sporting event.