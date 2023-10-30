37 mins ago - Sports

Arizona World Series resale tickets averaging $763

Arizona fans are champing at the bit — and spending big bucks — to see the D-Backs in their first World Series in more than 20 years.

What's happening: More tickets have been sold for Monday night's game than any other in the series so far, according to StubHub data shared with Axios.

  • Of note: Chase Field's capacity is 48,519, compared with 40,300 at the Rangers' Globe Life Field.

By the numbers: The average price of tickets sold for the games in Phoenix was $763 as of Friday, per StubHub.

  • That's no bargain, but it's considerably cheaper than the average price of the Arlington games, which was $1,167.

It's not too late: While Monday's game is technically sold out, there were fewer than 500 pairs of tickets listed for resale on StubHub as of 6am Monday, ranging from $450-$10,000 apiece.

