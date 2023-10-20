Share on email (opens in new window)

Our summers are too hot for outdoor Pride events in June, when most other cities across the country hold them, so now that the weather is (relatively) cooler, Phoenix Pride Festival is here.

When and where: Saturday and Sunday, noon-9pm | Steele Indian School Park

Details: This year's festival features seven stages, including a Latin stage, with more than 150 performances over two days, a dance pavilion, a health and wellness pavilion, a kids' space, food vendors, local businesses, community organization exhibitors, an arts expo, Erotic World, a VIP experience and more.

Saturday will feature musical performances from headliners Zee Machine at 7pm and Paulina Rubio at 8pm. Sunday's main-stage performers are Niki Harris and Donna De Lory at 7pm and Ashanti at 8pm.

The Fiesta Caliente Latin Stage will feature Mar Solis and Jessica Esoterica both days, while drag queen Jessica Wild will perform Saturday, and singer Mariana Seoane and drag queen Naysha Lopez will perform Sunday.

Pride Parade: The parade begins at 10am Saturday, starting at Third Street and Thomas Road and ending at Indian School Road.

Applications are closed to participate, but you can join the expected 10,000+ spectators to cheer the parade as it makes its way to Steele Indian School Park.

Attendance is free and the event is family friendly.

Cost: $30 for one day, with express entry available for $35, and $50 for both days.

Active duty military and kids ages 12 and under are free, while admission for kids 13-17 and seniors 55 and over is $15.

The VIP experience is $100 for one day and $150 for both.

Afterparty: Saturday, 9pm-2am | Walter Studios, 747 W. Roosevelt St.