Pride Month events to beat the Phoenix heat

It's Pride Month, and in most of the country, that means Pride parades.

Here in the Valley, it's way too hot for that in June, so our parade is in October, when we can finally count on high temperatures to drop below 100.

There's still plenty to do in the Phoenix area to celebrate Pride Month.

The Tempe Center for the Arts will host two events on June 12 – the Phoenix Pride Spirit Awards, and the first, gender-neutral Mx. Phoenix Pride Pageant.

Phoenix Pride spokesperson Jeremy Helfgot said the pageant will hopefully become an annual event.

The Pride Bar Crawl will begin at 4pm on June 18 at Boondocks, and party goers will make their way to Casa Amigos, El Hefe Mexican restaurant, Riot House, The Hot Chick and other locales in Old Town Scottsdale.

Team Pride nights: Valley sports teams that are in season are holding Pride nights throughout the month. Phoenix Rising had theirs on Saturday, but you’ve still time to catch others.

The Phoenix Mercury's Pride night is on Friday for their game against the Atlanta Dream. You can buy your tickets here.

The Arizona Diamondbacks will hold their fifth annual Pride night on Saturday, June 25 against the Detroit Tigers. You can get tickets here.

Outside the Valley: If you want to get out of town to celebrate, there are still festivals in other parts of the state.

Head north to Flagstaff for the 26th annual Pride in the Pines event on June 18 at the Thorpe Park Ball Fields.

Head south to Cochise County for Bisbee Pride, June 17-19.

You can also celebrate Navajo Nation Pride in Window Rock, June 10-23.

Zoom out: For a more comprehensive list of Pride Month events across the Valley, Visit Phoenix and ONE Community have you covered.