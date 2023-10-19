Tempe City Council member Joel Navarro is forgoing re-election to run for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, a race that could pave the way for Democrats to win a majority for the first time in decades.

Driving the news: Navarro tells Axios Phoenix he plans to run in District 1, which includes Ahwatukee, Chandler, Gilbert and Tempe.

The district is currently represented by Republican Supervisor Jack Sellers.

The intrigue: Navarro has "nothing against Jack Sellers" and thinks he's doing a "wonderful job" but is skeptical Sellers will be the GOP nominee next year.

State Sen. Jake Hoffman, a member of the far-right Arizona Freedom Caucus, is rumored to be considering a primary challenge to Sellers.

Many people from Hoffman's wing of the GOP are hostile to Sellers and his Republican board colleagues, largely over allegations surrounding the 2020 and 2022 elections.

Navarro says he'd likely fare better against Hoffman and would get support from moderate voters, while he and Sellers would be "going after the same demographics."

Yes, but: When Axios Phoenix asked Hoffman via text message on Tuesday about the rumors he'll challenge Sellers in the GOP primary, he wrote back: "You need better sources."

However, he did not definitively rule it out.

The big picture: The Board of Supervisors has long been a Republican stronghold, with four Republicans and one Democrat.

Changing demographics and the county's recent redistricting could give Democrats a chance to win two or three seats on the board.

"If it does translate that way, it could turn the tables there," Navarro said.

Between the lines: Republicans hold a distinct voter registration advantage in District 1, making up nearly 36% of the electorate to Democrats' 28%, but recent election results indicate it could be competitive.

District 1 became more favorable for Republicans in redistricting, but its voters still favored Democrats in most recent statewide races.

According to an analysis by Democratic data consultant Sam Almy, President Biden won 50.3% of the district's votes to Donald Trump's 47.6% in 2020.

Democratic candidates for governor, secretary of state and attorney general won the district last year, and Democratic U.S. Senate nominees won there in 2022, 2020 and 2018.

The other side: Sellers says he tends "to be fairly nonpolitical" and isn't paying much attention to the partisan makeup of his district or rumored opponents.

"I just want to do my job. I enjoy doing my job. So that's where my concentration is," he tells Axios Phoenix.

Meanwhile, former Phoenix City Council member Daniel Valenzuela, a Democrat, is running for the open seat in District 3, which covers much of north and central Phoenix and became more favorable for his party in redistricting.

Incumbent GOP Supervisor Bill Gates isn't seeking re-election.

GOP candidates Kate Brophy McGee and Tabatha LaVoie have filed to run as well.

Republicans have a razor-thin voter registration edge in the district, but Democrats have won the district in most statewide races over the past few elections.

Flashback: Gates and Sellers only narrowly defeated their Democratic challengers in 2020.