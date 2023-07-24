The normally quiet elections for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors could take center stage next year, as Democrats and Republicans expect a hotly contested race for Bill Gates' seat.

State of play: The county recently completed redistricting, and the central and north Phoenix-based District 3 is highly competitive.

Republicans make up 32% of the district to the Democrats' 31.8%. Independents outnumber both.

Between the lines: Despite the GOP's slim registration advantage, statewide Democratic candidates have fared well there in recent years, according to numbers provided by the Democratic data consulting firm Uplift Campaigns.

Democrats won the district in last year's races for U.S. Senate, governor, secretary of state, attorney general and superintendent of public instruction; the only statewide race the GOP won in the district was state treasurer.

The district's voters favored Joe Biden over Donald Trump and Mark Kelly over Martha McSally in 2020, and backed Democrats for U.S. Senate, secretary of state and superintendent in 2018.

Republicans won the district in the 2018 races for governor, attorney general and treasurer.

Zoom out: The field isn't set yet, but several candidates have already declared or expressed interest in the race.

Former Republican Sen. Kate Brophy McGee and attorney Tabatha LaVoie filed to run, and former Phoenix City Council member Sal DiCiccio is strongly considering it.

Advertising executive Beau Lane, who lost last year's GOP primary for secretary of state, is another Republican who has expressed interest.

On the Democratic side, ex-Phoenix City Council member Danny Valenzuela tells Axios Phoenix he's running, and John Garcia, a former Phoenix educator who's now a senior adviser at the U.S. Department of Education, is considering it, too.

Flashback: Gates, who faced an avalanche of harassment and threats from people who falsely believe the 2020 and 2022 elections were rigged, and sought treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder, decided not to seek another term.

The intrigue: Given the makeup of the district, both parties would be well-served to nominate relatively moderate candidates for the general election, Republican political consultant George Khalaf says.

Maya Perez, a data strategist with Uplift Campaigns, says the district is winnable for Democrats, and on both sides of the aisle, "I think it really does come down to the candidates."

Khalaf says Republicans have performed better in down-ballot races, which could aid the GOP nominee.

Support for baseless election claims has become a litmus test for some Republicans, and Maricopa County experienced legitimate problems with ballot tabulation machines at many polling places in 2022, so election issues could play a prominent role in the GOP primary.

What they're saying: "Anyone who runs on a platform of election denialism is going to have a very hard time keeping that district in the Republican column," GOP political consultant Jon Seaton tells Axios Phoenix.

The big picture: Whoever wins, it likely won't upset the balance of power on the Board of Supervisors.

Gates' district is probably Democrats' best chance to win a second seat. Uplift's data show Democratic candidates fared equally well in Supervisor Jack Sellers' East Valley-based District 1, though beating an incumbent to win a third seat for a majority will likely be more difficult.

An election-denying Republican could make a lot of noise on the board. But unless like-minded candidates won some of the other GOP-held seats, they likely won't alter the outcomes of any votes.

Yes, but: Most board votes are unanimous and the supervisors generally display a great deal of comity, so a colleague who didn't share their views could be disruptive.