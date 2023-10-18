46 mins ago - News

Hot Homes: Arcadia-ish living for $995k

Jessica Boehm
A ranch style home.

Photo: Courtesy of Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman with The Brokery

This week's hot home isn't in the official neighborhood boundaries of Phoenix's premier Arcadia neighborhood, despite what some Realtors may try to convince you.

  • But it's cute enough to get a pass from Arcadia purists like us. 😉

4137 E. Pinchot Ave. — $995,000

Why we love it: This charming, ranch-style home is close enough to the dining and shopping of Arcadia without the seven-figure price tag.

Neighborhood: Rancho Ventura/Arcadia Lite

Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,552 square feet

Listing agents: Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman with The Brokery

Features: Open floor plan, two-car garage, quartz countertops, three built-in wine fridges, walk-in closet.

A modern kitchen with three wine fridges.
Photo: Courtesy of Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman with The Brokery
A bedroom.
Photo: Courtesy of Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman with The Brokery
A bathroom.
Photo: Courtesy of Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman with The Brokery
A backyard.
Photo: Courtesy of Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman with The Brokery
