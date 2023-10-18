46 mins ago - News
Hot Homes: Arcadia-ish living for $995k
This week's hot home isn't in the official neighborhood boundaries of Phoenix's premier Arcadia neighborhood, despite what some Realtors may try to convince you.
- But it's cute enough to get a pass from Arcadia purists like us. 😉
4137 E. Pinchot Ave. — $995,000
Why we love it: This charming, ranch-style home is close enough to the dining and shopping of Arcadia without the seven-figure price tag.
Neighborhood: Rancho Ventura/Arcadia Lite
Specs: 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2,552 square feet
Listing agents: Tucker Blalock and Oleg Bortman with The Brokery
Features: Open floor plan, two-car garage, quartz countertops, three built-in wine fridges, walk-in closet.
