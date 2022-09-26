Where does Arcadia begin? Play this game to draw Phoenix neighborhoods

Have you ever gotten into a heated argument about where Arcadia actually begins? Or whether Melrose goes west of Seventh Avenue?

We have! And if you're like us, you're going to love this new neighborhood drawing game from Axios.

How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website and select Phoenix, then hit play!

You’ll get some instructions, and then get a chance to draw five neighborhoods.

If you’re not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and it'll choose a different one for you to draw.

At the end, you can compare your answers to the average of other Axios readers to see how similar or different your guesses were.

Don’t forget: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think your neighborhoods are!

1 cool thing: Axios Phoenix members got access to this game last week.