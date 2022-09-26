20 mins ago - Real Estate
Where does Arcadia begin? Play this game to draw Phoenix neighborhoods
Have you ever gotten into a heated argument about where Arcadia actually begins? Or whether Melrose goes west of Seventh Avenue?
- We have! And if you're like us, you're going to love this new neighborhood drawing game from Axios.
How it works: Follow this link to the game on our website and select Phoenix, then hit play!
- You’ll get some instructions, and then get a chance to draw five neighborhoods.
- If you’re not familiar with a neighborhood, you can skip it, and it'll choose a different one for you to draw.
- At the end, you can compare your answers to the average of other Axios readers to see how similar or different your guesses were.
Don’t forget: You can download images of your results to share them with friends and on social media, letting people know where you think your neighborhoods are!
