Almost 40% of Phoenix-area homes were bought with cash last year
Cash is king in today's difficult Valley housing market.
What's happening: About 38% of homebuyers in metro Phoenix last year paid with cash, up from about 31% in 2019, according to ATTOM, a real estate data firm.
- About 60% of cash buyers last year were individuals, while the other purchases were made by investment companies that plan to rent or flip them for profit.
Between the lines: With interest rates topping 8%, cash buying is the way to go, if you can swing it. Sellers often prefer cash buyers because they don't have to navigate loan requirements.
Yes, but: Most Valley families have to finance their homes to afford them, and they're struggling to compete with cash-flush buyers — just another obstacle for average buyers in this exceedingly tight real estate market.
The big picture: One in three U.S. homes sold in 2022 was bought in cash, per ATTOM.
- Nearly 10% of those were sold to investors, while a quarter went to families and individuals.
