Some Valley cities are increasing incentives to entice homeowners to ditch grass and water-guzzling landscaping.

Why it matters: The Colorado River basin remains in the midst of a massive, climate change-driven drought, and Arizona is on the hook to conserve hundreds of thousands of acre feet of water this year and in the years ahead.

How it works: Eligible households that replace a majority of their grass with rock or desert plants can get as much as $5,000 deducted from their future city utility bills.

Zoom in: Phoenix does not offer turf replacement rebates, but almost every other Valley city does. Check out the details for your community:

Chandler

The city recently increased its rebate from 20 cents to $2 per square foot of grass removed, up to $3,000.

Gilbert

Homeowners can get as much as $500 for turf replacement, plus $300 for planting new shade trees or low-water-use plants.

Glendale

New-home builders can get up to $500 for xeriscaping and $250 for artificial turf. Existing homeowners who replace their lawns are eligible for up to $3,000 for xeriscaping and $250 for artificial turf. They can get rebates for both their front and back yards.

Mesa

Replacement of 500-999 square feet of grass is eligible for $750, and homeowners removing 1,000 square feet or more can receive $1,000. The city will pay up to an additional $100 for trees.

Peoria

Residents can get as much as $3,000 for removing grass and creating a low-water-use plant canopy.

Tempe

The city will provide a 25-cent rebate per square foot of grass converted to xeriscaping.

Scottsdale

Homeowners can get up to $5,000 for replacing grass through the city's current program, which ends Oct. 31.

Surprise

The city will pay $1 per square foot of grass removed, up to $1,000. New-home builders can get $400 for installing xeriscaping.