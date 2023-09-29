Oktoberfest, Mid-Autumn Festival and more events this weekend
It's the weekend! If you're looking for something fun to do, we've got some ideas.
4th Annual Action and Adventure Festival
When and where: Saturday, 10am-2pm | Arizona Boardwalk
Details: Bring the kids to take pictures with their favorite superheroes, ride a zipline, play in bouncy houses and enjoy other entertainment.
Cost: Free, but if you pre-register you'll be entered into their Family Fun Arizona Giveaway Drawings.
Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest 2023
When and where: Saturday, 1-10pm, and Sunday 1-8pm | Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
Details: Hosted by San Tan Brewing Company and Pedal Haus Brewery, enjoy some local beers, German fare, live music, a kids' zone and more.
Cost: $12-$20. Buy early bird tickets for a discount.
Mid-Autumn Festival
When and where: Sunday, 6-7:30pm | Desert Ridge Marketplace
Details: Celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, with lion dance and dragon dance performances, Kung Fu and Tai Chi demonstrations and crafts.
Cost: Free!
