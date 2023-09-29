2 hours ago - News

Oktoberfest, Mid-Autumn Festival and more events this weekend

It's the weekend! If you're looking for something fun to do, we've got some ideas.

And check out our list of Hispanic Heritage Month events for more activities!

4th Annual Action and Adventure Festival

When and where: Saturday, 10am-2pm | Arizona Boardwalk

Details: Bring the kids to take pictures with their favorite superheroes, ride a zipline, play in bouncy houses and enjoy other entertainment.

Cost: Free, but if you pre-register you'll be entered into their Family Fun Arizona Giveaway Drawings.

Downtown Chandler Oktoberfest 2023

When and where: Saturday, 1-10pm, and Sunday 1-8pm | Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

Details: Hosted by San Tan Brewing Company and Pedal Haus Brewery, enjoy some local beers, German fare, live music, a kids' zone and more.

Cost: $12-$20. Buy early bird tickets for a discount.

Mid-Autumn Festival

When and where: Sunday, 6-7:30pm | Desert Ridge Marketplace

Details: Celebrate the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, or Moon Festival, with lion dance and dragon dance performances, Kung Fu and Tai Chi demonstrations and crafts.

Cost: Free!

