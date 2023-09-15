Hispanic Heritage Month events across the Valley
Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15, is officially underway.
We've rounded up other cultural events to keep you busy the rest of the month:
Contigo Kickoff
When and where: Saturday, 10am-2pm | Downtown Chandler Library
Details: Enjoy strolling mariachis, crafts, Latin dance lessons and face painting while experiencing a Chandler barrio storytelling presentation.
Cost: Free!
3rd Annual Latino Pride Festival
When and where: Saturday, 4pm-midnight | Heritage Square
Details: The largest gathering of Latino LGBTQ+ community members in the state will have live music, a Mr. and Miss Latino Pride Pageant and more.
Cost: $20
¡Viva México!
When and where: Saturday, 5pm | ASU Gammage
Details: The ASU Symphony Orchestra will perform pieces by Gabriela Ortiz, José Pablo Moncayo and Silvestre Revueltas and collaborate with the ASU Mariachi ensemble and special guest Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar.
Cost: $7.50
Maná concert
When and where: Saturday, 8pm | Desert Diamond Arena
Details: The pop-rock crooners return to the Valley as part of the group's Lindo y Querido tour.
Cost: Resale tickets available starting at $60
Mexico in a Bottle
When and where: Sunday, 4-7pm | Walter Studios
Details: Taste "the best damn mezcal" and other Mexican spirits including rum, gin and whiskey.
Cost: $60-$75
Rockin' Taco Street Fest
When and where: Sept. 23, Noon-9pm | Dr. A.J. Chandler Park
Details: Try 20 unique tacos from local vendors and wash 'em down with fresh fruit fresca, cerveza, handcrafted margaritas and micheladas. Enjoy a Selena tribute, a hot chile pepper eating contest and a mechanical taco ride.
Cost: $15
Mexican Baseball Fiesta
When and where: Sept. 28, 7pm | American Family Fields of Phoenix
- Sept. 29-Oct. 1, multiple times | Sloan Park
Details: This is the Mexican Winter Baseball League's version of spring training, with games in both Mesa and Phoenix.
Cost: $20-$25
Somos Peoria
When and where: Sept. 30, 4-10:30pm | Old Town Peoria
Details: Enjoy live music from national and local bands and sample traditional foods, beer and margaritas. The festival will also feature Ballet Folklorico, lucha libre, strolling mariachis and a low-rider car display.
Cost: Free!
DTPHX Lotería
When and where: Kickoff Oct. 6, 6-8pm | Xico, Inc.
- Game continues through Oct. 15 around downtown Phoenix.
Details: Pick up a "tabla" (Bingo-like playing card) and visit the local businesses pictured during the second week of October to get four across, in a row, diagonal, or a two-by-two box. If you complete it, you'll win an exclusive downtown Phoenix-themed Lotería game to take home.
Cost: Free!
Girls Night Out: The Salsa Social
When and where: Oct. 7, 3-6:30pm | BARCOA Agaveria
Details: Tour Xico Art Gallery, sample agave spirits and enjoy a beginner salsa lesson.
Cost: $30-$40
Surprise Fiesta Grande
When and where: Oct. 7, 5-9pm | Mark Coronado Park
Details: The annual event features a classic car show, lucha libre, pony rides, piñatas and authentic Mexican food.
Cost: Free!
24th Annual Mariachi and Folklórico Festival
When and where: Oct 7, 7pm | Chandler Center for the Arts
Details: Experience the music of Alan Ponce, Deyra Barrera, Herencia Mexicana Arizona, Mariachi Sonido de Mexico and Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas, accompanied by folklórico dancers from Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ.
Cost: $48-$88
Guelaguetza
When and where: Oct. 7-8, Noon-4pm | Desert Botanical Garden
Details: Celebrate Oaxacan culture with a parade, music, dance, authentic food and more.
Cost: Included with garden admission
