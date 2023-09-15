Share on email (opens in new window)

Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through Oct. 15, is officially underway.

Saturday is Mexican Independence Day and there are several El Grito events across the Valley.

We've rounded up other cultural events to keep you busy the rest of the month:

When and where: Saturday, 10am-2pm | Downtown Chandler Library

Details: Enjoy strolling mariachis, crafts, Latin dance lessons and face painting while experiencing a Chandler barrio storytelling presentation.

Cost: Free!

When and where: Saturday, 4pm-midnight | Heritage Square

Details: The largest gathering of Latino LGBTQ+ community members in the state will have live music, a Mr. and Miss Latino Pride Pageant and more.

Cost: $20

When and where: Saturday, 5pm | ASU Gammage

Details: The ASU Symphony Orchestra will perform pieces by Gabriela Ortiz, José Pablo Moncayo and Silvestre Revueltas and collaborate with the ASU Mariachi ensemble and special guest Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuéllar.

Cost: $7.50

When and where: Saturday, 8pm | Desert Diamond Arena

Details: The pop-rock crooners return to the Valley as part of the group's Lindo y Querido tour.

Cost: Resale tickets available starting at $60

When and where: Sunday, 4-7pm | Walter Studios

Details: Taste "the best damn mezcal" and other Mexican spirits including rum, gin and whiskey.

Cost: $60-$75

When and where: Sept. 23, Noon-9pm | Dr. A.J. Chandler Park

Details: Try 20 unique tacos from local vendors and wash 'em down with fresh fruit fresca, cerveza, handcrafted margaritas and micheladas. Enjoy a Selena tribute, a hot chile pepper eating contest and a mechanical taco ride.

Cost: $15

When and where: Sept. 28, 7pm | American Family Fields of Phoenix

Sept. 29-Oct. 1, multiple times | Sloan Park

Details: This is the Mexican Winter Baseball League's version of spring training, with games in both Mesa and Phoenix.

Cost: $20-$25

When and where: Sept. 30, 4-10:30pm | Old Town Peoria

Details: Enjoy live music from national and local bands and sample traditional foods, beer and margaritas. The festival will also feature Ballet Folklorico, lucha libre, strolling mariachis and a low-rider car display.

Cost: Free!

When and where: Kickoff Oct. 6, 6-8pm | Xico, Inc.

Game continues through Oct. 15 around downtown Phoenix.

Details: Pick up a "tabla" (Bingo-like playing card) and visit the local businesses pictured during the second week of October to get four across, in a row, diagonal, or a two-by-two box. If you complete it, you'll win an exclusive downtown Phoenix-themed Lotería game to take home.

Cost: Free!

When and where: Oct. 7, 3-6:30pm | BARCOA Agaveria

Details: Tour Xico Art Gallery, sample agave spirits and enjoy a beginner salsa lesson.

Cost: $30-$40

When and where: Oct. 7, 5-9pm | Mark Coronado Park

Details: The annual event features a classic car show, lucha libre, pony rides, piñatas and authentic Mexican food.

Cost: Free!

When and where: Oct 7, 7pm | Chandler Center for the Arts

Details: Experience the music of Alan Ponce, Deyra Barrera, Herencia Mexicana Arizona, Mariachi Sonido de Mexico and Mariachi Lindas Mexicanas, accompanied by folklórico dancers from Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ.

Cost: $48-$88

When and where: Oct. 7-8, Noon-4pm | Desert Botanical Garden

Details: Celebrate Oaxacan culture with a parade, music, dance, authentic food and more.

Cost: Included with garden admission