Mesa electric vehicle charging company offers fast $1 charges

A Mesa company called Nxu (pronounced "new") wants to revolutionize charging infrastructure for private and commercial electrical vehicles, and it's inviting Arizona drivers to test out the product.

State of play: Nxu's charging system works with all Combined Charging System-compatible electric vehicles and has a 700-kilowatt charging rate, meaning it can charge as quickly as a vehicle allows.

Why it matters: As EVs become more popular with consumers and commercial driving operations, it's become painfully clear that there is not enough public charging infrastructure — especially in rural areas. And the chargers that do exist typically don't push energy as quickly as vehicles can accept it, leading to lengthy charging times.

Between the lines: Nxu plans to deploy its system throughout highway corridors in the Southwest to fill the gap.

Its chargers allow vehicles to pull up to them instead of into a stall, meeting a need for commercial truck drivers with larger vehicles, founder and CEO Mark Hanchett said.

Nxu also plans to build accompanying lounges with restrooms and amenities where drivers can wait while their vehicle charges — essentially, a 21st century truck stop.

How it works: Drivers will use their phone to access and pay for charging, which runs 42 cents per kilowatt hour.

The latest: Nxu opened its first charger to the public this week in the parking lot of its manufacturing facility at 1828 N. Higley Road. It's offering $1 charges through Sunday in recognition of National Drive Electric Week.

There is a charging lounge in the front of its facility with restrooms, coffee and work spaces.

What's next: The first Nxu charging center along a highway corridor is planned for 2024 in Quartzsite, a popular stop on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Los Angeles.