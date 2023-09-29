Mesa electric vehicle charging company offers fast $1 charges
A Mesa company called Nxu (pronounced "new") wants to revolutionize charging infrastructure for private and commercial electrical vehicles, and it's inviting Arizona drivers to test out the product.
State of play: Nxu's charging system works with all Combined Charging System-compatible electric vehicles and has a 700-kilowatt charging rate, meaning it can charge as quickly as a vehicle allows.
Why it matters: As EVs become more popular with consumers and commercial driving operations, it's become painfully clear that there is not enough public charging infrastructure — especially in rural areas. And the chargers that do exist typically don't push energy as quickly as vehicles can accept it, leading to lengthy charging times.
Between the lines: Nxu plans to deploy its system throughout highway corridors in the Southwest to fill the gap.
- Its chargers allow vehicles to pull up to them instead of into a stall, meeting a need for commercial truck drivers with larger vehicles, founder and CEO Mark Hanchett said.
- Nxu also plans to build accompanying lounges with restrooms and amenities where drivers can wait while their vehicle charges — essentially, a 21st century truck stop.
How it works: Drivers will use their phone to access and pay for charging, which runs 42 cents per kilowatt hour.
The latest: Nxu opened its first charger to the public this week in the parking lot of its manufacturing facility at 1828 N. Higley Road. It's offering $1 charges through Sunday in recognition of National Drive Electric Week.
- There is a charging lounge in the front of its facility with restrooms, coffee and work spaces.
What's next: The first Nxu charging center along a highway corridor is planned for 2024 in Quartzsite, a popular stop on Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Los Angeles.
