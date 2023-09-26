28 mins ago - News

Try some down home cooking at Charlie Mae's Southern Bistro

Jeremy Duda
A piece of fried meat covered in brown gravy and onions, with cups of green beans and red beans.

A smothered fried pork chop with sides of green beans and red beans and rice from Charlie Mae's Southern Bistro. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

I was picking up some Chinese food on Indian School Road near 24th Street a few weeks ago when I noticed a banner on the building across the street advertising Charlie Mae's Southern Bistro.

  • I'd never heard of the restaurant, which opened last year, but I figured it was worth a try.

What I ordered: There was a lot to choose from, but I went with the fried pork chop, smothered in gravy and fried onions.

  • For my sides, I picked red beans and rice and Southern green beans.

The verdict: The fried pork chop was juicy and delicious, and I loved the gravy over it.

What's next: Pretty much everything on the menu looked incredible, so I might have to work Charlie Mae's into my regular lunch rotation. But make sure to bring a healthy appetite.

Of note: I enjoyed that they had a note on their menu explaining, "To preserve the quality of our steaks we don't cook past medium."

