A smothered fried pork chop with sides of green beans and red beans and rice from Charlie Mae's Southern Bistro. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

I was picking up some Chinese food on Indian School Road near 24th Street a few weeks ago when I noticed a banner on the building across the street advertising Charlie Mae's Southern Bistro.

I'd never heard of the restaurant, which opened last year, but I figured it was worth a try.

What I ordered: There was a lot to choose from, but I went with the fried pork chop, smothered in gravy and fried onions.

For my sides, I picked red beans and rice and Southern green beans.

The verdict: The fried pork chop was juicy and delicious, and I loved the gravy over it.

The red beans and rice were as good as any I've had. Given my perpetual quest to find good Cajun food in the Valley, that alone will bring me back.

What's next: Pretty much everything on the menu looked incredible, so I might have to work Charlie Mae's into my regular lunch rotation. But make sure to bring a healthy appetite.

Of note: I enjoyed that they had a note on their menu explaining, "To preserve the quality of our steaks we don't cook past medium."