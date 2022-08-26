Probably my biggest gripe with the Valley's otherwise awesome restaurant scene is its shortage of good Cajun restaurants, particularly in central Phoenix.

But that doesn't mean there aren't at least a few good options.

1 great restaurant: Flavors of Louisiana, at ​​13025 W. Rancho Santa Fe Blvd. in Avondale and 315 W. Elliot Road in Tempe, is outstanding and worth the drive to the West Valley for me, though it's far enough that I don't make it out there too often.

You can't go wrong with their traditional Cajun fare like jambalaya, red beans and rice, gumbo and po' boys.

Last time I went I tried the jolie blon — blackened red snapper covered in a white wine sauce with rice, crab and crawfish. I wasn't disappointed.

Don't forget to bring home some beignets for dessert!

Other options: There are a few places where you can get a good Cajun-style seafood boil, like Angry Crab (another favorite of mine) or Harbor Seafood Cajun House (which I've never tried). Pappadeaux also has some good seafood.

I've never made it out to Baby Kay's Cajun Kitchen in Mesa — I'm still bemoaning the closure of their Phoenix location nearly a decade ago — but it might be worth the drive since it seems like one of the few places in town where I could order jambalaya.

Krazy Cajun Seafood & Hibachi is a relatively recent addition to central Phoenix and they've got some solid gumbo, but most of the menu seems decidedly non-Cajun.

You tell me: Where else in the Valley can I get some good Cajun food?