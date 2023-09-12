Data: Dallas Fed via U.S. Census; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Transplant state no more!

Driving the news: A new report from Dallas Fed is challenging the conventional wisdom in Arizona that an excessive number of people here are originally from elsewhere.

The report uses American Community Survey data to determine a state's "stickiness" by the percentage of residents as of 2021 who were born there.

It also quantifies "outmigration" rates based on the number of residents per 1,000 who left the state that year.

State of play: Arizona, long known as a transplant state where people don't have roots, tied with Michigan as the 10th stickiest state.

As of 2021, 71.5% of our residents were born here.

Texas was the stickiest state by wide margin, with 82.2% of residents being native born, followed by North Carolina (75.5%), Georgia (74.2%) and California (73%).

The least sticky state was Wyoming, where only 45% of residents are natives, followed by North Dakota (48.6%) and Alaska (48.7%).

Zoom in: The stickiest states tend to have better economic conditions, more job opportunities, lower housing costs and lower tax burdens, Dallas Fed wrote in its report.

They generally have warmer weather as well, which would explain the higher ranks for Arizona, Texas and the southeastern U.S., though three of the top states are Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, where the weather isn't exactly a selling point.

Dallas Fed also found a correlation between stickiness and major population centers — the five stickiest states have 15 metro areas with populations of at least 1 million.

Between the lines: Arizona's economic growth has driven a decades-long population boom, and Phoenix's burgeoning tech sector has led some to dub it "the city of the future."

We have the 17th lowest overall tax burden, according to a March report from WalletHub.

Cheap housing has historically been a major factor in Arizona's growth, but that's not necessarily the case anymore — Bankrate.com lists Arizona's median house price of $443,000 the 16th highest in the country, and the state's average rent of $1,619 is 21st highest, according to RentCafe.

Yes, but: Stickier states tend to have lower outmigration numbers, but Arizona's ranking in that category was middle-of-the-road.

Arizona had 24.2 residents per 1,000 leave in 2021, the 25th highest rate in the U.S.

💭 Jeremy's thought bubble: As an Arizona native, the numbers were surprising to me. I've long been accustomed to people expressing surprise when they find out I'm from here originally, and I've always viewed myself as kind of an outlier as such.