Once in a blue moon, a photographer captures an image so stunning it stops social media in its tracks.

In Arizona photographer Andrew McCarthy's case, his subject was an actual blue moon.

Flashback: During last week's super blue moon — the last one we'll see until January 2037, per NASA — McCarthy used three telescopes and two cameras in Florence to get the perfect shot of the rare astronomical sight.

A JetBlue flight traveling from San Diego to Fort Lauderdale made an accidental, but delightful, cameo.

What happened: McCarthy shared the image on X, formerly Twitter, and asked for help contacting the flight crew.

Flightradar24, a flight-tracking service, determined which plane McCarthy captured and flagged JetBlue, which alerted the plane's flight crew.

What he's saying: "I love the power of the internet. I take a photo of the silhouette of some strangers many miles away and within 24 hours I'm able to show them the photo," McCarthy posted.