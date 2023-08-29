August's rare super blue moon will be the last for over a decade

The previous supermoon in August seen in Turin, Italy. Photo: Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, 2023's only blue moon will rise, and it will also be a supermoon, meaning it will appear slightly larger and brighter compared to other full moons.

Why it matters: The next super blue moon after this one will not be seen until January 2037, which will be followed by another one in March of that year, according to NASA.

What's a "super blue moon"?

The term "supermoon" refers to a full or a new moon rising near or while the moon reaches perigee, its closest distance to Earth in its orbit around the planet.

During a supermoon, the moon looks slightly brighter and around 14% larger than when it's farthest from Earth, per NASA, though it may be difficult to perceive the size difference.

The "blue" in blue moon doesn't refer to color, unfortunately, but frequency or rarity. It's used to describe a second full moon in a calendar month, which typically have only one full moon.

The coming supermoon is a blue moon since it's the second one to occur in August, after the sturgeon supermoon rose at the beginning of the month.

Of note: Around 25% of all full moons are supermoons, but only 3% of full moons are blue moons, according to NASA.

When to see the super blue moon

The super blue moon is set to appear after 9:30pm ET on Wednesday, and the moon will appear full until around Friday morning, per NASA.

Saturn will also appear just near the moon.

The Virtual Telescope Project will be running a live feed of the super blue moon rising over Rome beginning at 11:30pm ET on Aug. 30.

The big picture: The upcoming full moon plays a role in many different cultures, too, according to NASA.

It coincides with the Hindu festival Raksha Bandhan, which celebrates ties between siblings and acts of love and protection.

It also falls near the middle of the month in many traditional lunisolar and lunar calendars, including the Chinese, Islamic and Hebrew calendars.

Go deeper: The Moon renaissance is here