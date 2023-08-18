Share on email (opens in new window)

The pork tenderloin at Rusconi's American Kitchen. Photo: Courtesy of Fork and Knife Media Group

Valley restaurants are stepping up to raise funds for organizations supporting the Maui community's recovery from devastating wildfires that killed more than 100 people.

Here's how you can support their efforts:

🍕 Streets of New York is donating a portion of proceeds from every Hawaiian pizza sold through the end of August.

🐟 Koibito Poké is giving a portion of its sales from each signature bowl sold through Sept. 1.

🌶️ Vecina will donate 100% of the proceeds from its short rib barbacoa taco with sweet corn and Anaheim chilis through Sunday.

🌮 Crujiente Tacos will gift 100% of proceeds from pork belly tacos ($7) ordered at their walk-up window Sunday noon-4pm.

🎟️ Kaizen and Chula Seafood will raffle off a dining experience and gift card starting Monday.

🥩 Rusconi's American Kitchen will donate a portion of proceeds from their pork tenderloin entree from Aug. 22 to 27.

🥞 Original Breakfast House is gifting 40% of proceeds from its Aloha for Maui menu and will host a fundraiser Aug. 26 and 27 with food specials, live music and a raffle.