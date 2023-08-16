More than 60% of Arizona wildfires were started by people

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Short, 2022, Spatial wildfire occurrence data for the United States; Note: Only includes fires with known origins. White areas had no reported fires; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

People started more than 60% of the wildfires that have burned across Arizona the past three decades, according to a national tally.

Why it matters: With climate change priming conditions for more and bigger wildfires, changing human behavior could make a significant difference against an increasing threat.

Zoom in: Recreation, arson and debris are the top known causes of human-started wildfires in the state, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

By the numbers: The average human-started fire over the past three decades burned 75 acres, while the average lightning-ignited blaze burned 130 acres.

Yes, but: The two largest wildfires in Arizona history were caused by people.

The Wallow Fire started in May 2011 when campers left a fire unattended in the White Mountains. It ultimately burned 538,049 acres across Arizona and New Mexico.

The Rodeo-Chediski fire started as two separate fires in June 2002 that combined to destroy 468,638 acres and nearly 500 homes in Gila and Navajo counties. The Rodeo Fire was started by a firefighter looking for work and the Chediski Fire began when a hiker who ran out of gas lit a fire to get the attention of a news helicopter on its way to the Rodeo Fire.

Be smart: There are simple ways to prevent wildfires, according to the state Department of Forestry and Fire Management.