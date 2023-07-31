59 mins ago - Food and Drink

5 must-try local Phoenix ice cream shops

Jessica Boehm

Churn on a July Saturday night. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

Last week, we told you Dairy Queen is the most prevalent ice cream chain in Phoenix. But we wanted your help determining the best local parlor.

  • Here are the tastiest spots to grab a frozen treat, according to Axios Phoenix readers:

Papa Ed's Ice CreamDowntown Glendale

  • "Delicious flavors and the sweetest setting." —Teresa B.

Lix Uptown Ice CreamMidtown Phoenix

  • "[A] must try." — Harry L.

Gelato CimminoOld Town Scottsdale

  • "If we include gelato (which is better than ice cream), then [this] is hands down the best place in the Valley." — Jason C.

Novel Ice CreamGrand Avenue and downtown Mesa

  • "They have the best honey lavender ice cream (my personal favorite), and they are known for their donut ice cream sandwiches!" — Skyler S.

ChurnNorth central Phoenix

  • Several of you seconded my favorite and recommended the Fat Elvis and side-by-side scoops of Double Chocolate and Vietnamese Coffee.

Between the lines: A couple national chains also got high marks from our readers, including Bruster's, Handel's and Freddy's.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more