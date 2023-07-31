Last week, we told you Dairy Queen is the most prevalent ice cream chain in Phoenix. But we wanted your help determining the best local parlor.

Here are the tastiest spots to grab a frozen treat, according to Axios Phoenix readers:

Papa Ed's Ice Cream︱Downtown Glendale

"Delicious flavors and the sweetest setting." —Teresa B.

Lix Uptown Ice Cream︱Midtown Phoenix

"[A] must try." — Harry L.

Gelato Cimmino︱Old Town Scottsdale

"If we include gelato (which is better than ice cream), then [this] is hands down the best place in the Valley." — Jason C.

Novel Ice Cream︱Grand Avenue and downtown Mesa

"They have the best honey lavender ice cream (my personal favorite), and they are known for their donut ice cream sandwiches!" — Skyler S.

Churn︱North central Phoenix

Several of you seconded my favorite and recommended the Fat Elvis and side-by-side scoops of Double Chocolate and Vietnamese Coffee.

Between the lines: A couple national chains also got high marks from our readers, including Bruster's, Handel's and Freddy's.