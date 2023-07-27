58 mins ago - Things to Do
Rent these Phoenix backyards for your dog
If your pooch doesn't have the best park manners (yes, I'm talking about my own pups), here's another option: Sniffspot, an Airbnb-style service where people rent their backyards or private land as dog runs.
Details: Sniffspot was started in Seattle about five years ago and has since expanded to all 50 states.
- There are more than 100 metro Phoenix listings, ranging from $5 to $25 per hour.
- Many have pools — an essential amenity for outdoor playtime, especially during this heat wave.
Of note: Sniffspot says some of its hosts make more than $3,000 a month renting out their unused land.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.