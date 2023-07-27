Rent these Phoenix backyards for your dog

Jessica's pups Teddy and Leia wish they had their own backyard. For now, they rent space at their nanny and papa's house. Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

If your pooch doesn't have the best park manners (yes, I'm talking about my own pups), here's another option: Sniffspot, an Airbnb-style service where people rent their backyards or private land as dog runs.

Details: Sniffspot was started in Seattle about five years ago and has since expanded to all 50 states.

There are more than 100 metro Phoenix listings, ranging from $5 to $25 per hour.

Many have pools — an essential amenity for outdoor playtime, especially during this heat wave.

Of note: Sniffspot says some of its hosts make more than $3,000 a month renting out their unused land.