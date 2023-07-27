What Arizona will get from the federal infrastructure program

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Department of the Interior; Map: Axios Visuals

The Biden administration is mapping out the billions of dollars in infrastructure and green technology it muscled through Congress — and much of that is concentrated in the West, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

Driving the news: Arizona will receive hundreds of millions in new government spending for a series of projects to improve roads, tunnels, bridges and water infrastructure.

The federal funding is also going toward more than 130 projects to address the drought crisis in the West.

Zoom in: Some of the most significant projects slated for Arizona include:

$25 million for a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Rio Salado riverbed along the Third Street alignment. This is part of a larger effort dubbed The Rio Reimagined, which aims to revitalize the riverbed throughout the Valley.

$27.6 million to build a network of electric vehicle chargers statewide.

$194 million for a new taxiway at Sky Harbor.

$14.4 million for a new terminal at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.

$40 million for low- and no-emission school and public buses across the state.

The big picture: The federal government is infusing $7.3 billion worth of grants in more than 1,300 projects across the country.