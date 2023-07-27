57 mins ago - Development

What Arizona will get from the federal infrastructure program

Jessica Boehm
Data: U.S. Department of the Interior; Map: Axios Visuals

The Biden administration is mapping out the billions of dollars in infrastructure and green technology it muscled through Congress — and much of that is concentrated in the West, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.

Driving the news: Arizona will receive hundreds of millions in new government spending for a series of projects to improve roads, tunnels, bridges and water infrastructure.

Zoom in: Some of the most significant projects slated for Arizona include:

  • $25 million for a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Rio Salado riverbed along the Third Street alignment. This is part of a larger effort dubbed The Rio Reimagined, which aims to revitalize the riverbed throughout the Valley.
  • $27.6 million to build a network of electric vehicle chargers statewide.
  • $194 million for a new taxiway at Sky Harbor.
  • $14.4 million for a new terminal at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
  • $40 million for low- and no-emission school and public buses across the state.

The big picture: The federal government is infusing $7.3 billion worth of grants in more than 1,300 projects across the country.

  • The Interior Department recently released an interactive map showing where the funding will be funneled.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more