57 mins ago - Development
What Arizona will get from the federal infrastructure program
The Biden administration is mapping out the billions of dollars in infrastructure and green technology it muscled through Congress — and much of that is concentrated in the West, Axios' Hans Nichols reports.
Driving the news: Arizona will receive hundreds of millions in new government spending for a series of projects to improve roads, tunnels, bridges and water infrastructure.
- The federal funding is also going toward more than 130 projects to address the drought crisis in the West.
Zoom in: Some of the most significant projects slated for Arizona include:
- $25 million for a pedestrian and bicycle bridge over the Rio Salado riverbed along the Third Street alignment. This is part of a larger effort dubbed The Rio Reimagined, which aims to revitalize the riverbed throughout the Valley.
- $27.6 million to build a network of electric vehicle chargers statewide.
- $194 million for a new taxiway at Sky Harbor.
- $14.4 million for a new terminal at Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport.
- $40 million for low- and no-emission school and public buses across the state.
The big picture: The federal government is infusing $7.3 billion worth of grants in more than 1,300 projects across the country.
- The Interior Department recently released an interactive map showing where the funding will be funneled.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.