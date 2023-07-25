Share on email (opens in new window)

I recently got the chance to try out Sin Muerte, a moody vegetarian restaurant that opened in downtown Phoenix late last year.

The intrigue: The concept is the latest from the hospitality group behind Belly, a delightful South-Asian inspired restaurant with locations in Melrose and Gilbert.

Sin Muerte is in a mission-style building once home to one of Phoenix's first funeral homes, Phoenix New Times reported. The dim lighting and gothic decor certainly fit the bill.

What I ordered: My dining companions and I selected a smattering of dips, small plates and shareable entrees.

Caramelized eggplant and cashew yogurt: This rich and savory dip was the best thing we ate all night. It's got a hint of sweetness paired against the meatiness of a perfectly roasted eggplant.

This rich and savory dip was the best thing we ate all night. It's got a hint of sweetness paired against the meatiness of a perfectly roasted eggplant. Cashew yogurt, local dates, honey and flakey salt: The date and honey combo gave this dip a simply sweet flavor that balanced well with the heartiness of the eggplant dip.

The date and honey combo gave this dip a simply sweet flavor that balanced well with the heartiness of the eggplant dip. Hatch chile falafel: It's falafel, but it tastes like New Mexico.

It's falafel, but it tastes like New Mexico. Loaded jackfruit shawarma fries: Large chunks of marinated jackfruit sit atop a stack of shoestring fries covered in lemon tahini.

Large chunks of marinated jackfruit sit atop a stack of shoestring fries covered in lemon tahini. Cacio e pepe: The noodles were super al dente, which I appreciated. But the sauce was a little too rich for my palate.

1 awesome drink menu: I'm a lover of all things fig, so I had to try the Notorious F.I.G., a refreshing combination of fig vodka, Japanese plum whiskey, berries and almond bitters.

It was fantastic, but so were all the cocktails we tried.

The verdict: I will absolutely be back. The dips and small plates were so wonderful that I'd probably just get a bunch of those next time and chow down tapas-style.