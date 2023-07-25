Pro tips: How to change your name in Arizona

I got married earlier this year and decided to change my last name. (Only legally — professionally, I'll always be Jessica Boehm!)

Why it matters: I spent hours of my life trying to navigate bureaucracy and I'm sharing my tips so you don't have to.

How it works: The legal process of changing your name requires several steps that must be taken in order.

First, obtain a certified copy of your marriage license. Then, apply with the Social Security Office to trigger a formal name change. You have 10 days thereafter to update your driver's license through the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division.

Marriage license

The most efficient way to get a certified copy of your marriage license is to request it before you're even married.

When you apply for a marriage license at the Clerk of the Maricopa County Superior Court (or any of its regional offices), you can pay $37.50 to have a certified copy sent to you as soon as it's processed.

Once you've officially tied the knot, you or your officiant will mail the license to the clerk. Once the office records your marriage, it will automatically send you a certified copy if you select this option.

Social Security card

Once you have your marriage license in hand, start the Social Security name change application. The Social Security Office says to wait 30 days after your marriage to ensure they can find the record in their system.

After completing the online application you need to go to a Social Security Office to provide your marriage license and ID.

Try not to go on Mondays, the first week of the month or the day after a federal holiday — it’s busy.

I went in the middle of the month on a Wednesday afternoon. The line was out the door and a security guard told me I had an hours-long wait ahead of me.

He encouraged me to come another day before the office opened at 9am, which I did. I ended up waiting about 45 minutes. I'll take it.

Of note: You’ll go to a kiosk that asks you what you need to do. You should select, "get a Social Security card."

Driver's license

Wait at least two days after your adventure with Social Security to head to the DMV. You can (and should) make an appointment.

You need to bring your passport or other government ID.

You also must have proof of residence. This can be your vehicle registration or a PDF of a utility bill.

Don't be like me and forget your new last name and fill out all the paperwork and signatures with your old one. 😅

I decided to get a REAL ID while I was there to skip the hassle when the deadline comes in 2025.

Smile pretty! You'll get a new photo.

What's next: Congratulations! If you've made it through these steps, your name change is official.