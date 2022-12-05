The Department of Homeland Security announced Monday it will delay enforcement of the REAL ID travel requirement for boarding flights in the U.S. by two years until May 2025, citing "the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Why it matters: The policy, which passed Congress in 2005, was set to take effect in May 2023. The delay gives people additional time to update their driver's licenses and ID cards.

