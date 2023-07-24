Photos: How Phoenix Zoo animals stay cool in historic heat wave
We're not the only ones struggling through this historic heat wave.
The animals at the Phoenix Zoo are getting some extra love (in the form of frozen grapes, in the case of the monkey above) to stay cool.
Yum! A bloodsicle makes a refreshing treat for cheetahs.
"Thank you. Thank you very much!" Elvis received the royal water hose treatment.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more