36 mins ago - Climate

Photos: How Phoenix Zoo animals stay cool in historic heat wave

Jessica Boehm

A common squirrel monkey eats a frozen grape on July 19. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

We're not the only ones struggling through this historic heat wave.

The animals at the Phoenix Zoo are getting some extra love (in the form of frozen grapes, in the case of the monkey above) to stay cool.

A frozen chunk of blood.
A trainer holds a "bloodsicle" made of frozen water and animal blood from their food supply before throwing it to a cheetah as a treat on July 19. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

Yum! A bloodsicle makes a refreshing treat for cheetahs.

A man spraying a giant tortoise.
Elvis, a Galapagos tortoise is sprayed with water on July 19. Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

"Thank you. Thank you very much!" Elvis received the royal water hose treatment.

