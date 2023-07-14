2 hours ago - Health
Beat the heat at cooling centers and hydration stations across the Valley
It's always important to keep cool during our scorching summers, but with Arizona in the midst of a massive heat wave, it's more critical than ever.
The big picture: If you're unhoused, don't have air conditioning at home or lack other ways to keep cool, there are several hundred facilities around the Valley where you can beat the heat.
- Cooling centers are air-conditioned, indoor locations that provide refuge from the heat, along with drinking fountains or bottled water.
- Respite centers are indoor, air-conditioned locations that offer water and space for uninterrupted rest, sitting or lying down, depending on each facility.
- Hydration stations are indoor or outdoor locations where people can get bottled water and other donated items.
Zoom in: Check the map or list maintained by the Maricopa Association of Governments to find a cooling or respite center or hydration station near you.
- You can also find collection centers to donate items like water, cash, light-colored, long-sleeved T-shirts, socks, underwear, hats, lip balm, sunblock and prepackaged snacks.

