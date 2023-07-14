It's always important to keep cool during our scorching summers, but with Arizona in the midst of a massive heat wave, it's more critical than ever.

The big picture: If you're unhoused, don't have air conditioning at home or lack other ways to keep cool, there are several hundred facilities around the Valley where you can beat the heat.

Cooling centers are air-conditioned, indoor locations that provide refuge from the heat, along with drinking fountains or bottled water.

Respite centers are indoor, air-conditioned locations that offer water and space for uninterrupted rest, sitting or lying down, depending on each facility.

Hydration stations are indoor or outdoor locations where people can get bottled water and other donated items.

Zoom in: Check the map or list maintained by the Maricopa Association of Governments to find a cooling or respite center or hydration station near you.