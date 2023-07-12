ASU launches $270 million semiconductor facility in Tempe
ASU is partnering with Applied Materials Inc. to bring a $270 million research, development and prototyping facility to support the Valley's burgeoning semiconductor industry.
Driving the news: The university and the California-based company announced the new Materials-to-Fab (MTF) Center Tuesday. It will be housed at ASU Research Park and is expected to open within two years.
Why it matters: Arizona has attracted more semiconductor investment since 2020 than any other U.S. state — driven mainly by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s $40 billion facilities in north Phoenix.
- ASU and other local educational institutions have been trying to ramp up their chips manufacturing programs to ensure a skilled workforce for the growing industry.
Zoom in: Applied Materials is the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing equipment provider.
- The MTF Center will accelerate "the transfer of innovations from ideation to fab prototype" by using Applied Materials' equipment, according to a press release.
- The space will allow students and faculty to work with the same 300mm equipment used in leading-edge production fabs.
What they're saying: "This is the beginning of a reconfiguration of the way to accelerate discovery and translational research outcomes in response to real world challenges and the development of next-generational processes, materials, equipment and workforce," ASU president Michael Crow said in a statement.
