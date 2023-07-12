ASU is partnering with Applied Materials Inc. to bring a $270 million research, development and prototyping facility to support the Valley's burgeoning semiconductor industry.

Driving the news: The university and the California-based company announced the new Materials-to-Fab (MTF) Center Tuesday. It will be housed at ASU Research Park and is expected to open within two years.

Why it matters: Arizona has attracted more semiconductor investment since 2020 than any other U.S. state — driven mainly by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.'s $40 billion facilities in north Phoenix.

ASU and other local educational institutions have been trying to ramp up their chips manufacturing programs to ensure a skilled workforce for the growing industry.

Zoom in: Applied Materials is the world's largest semiconductor manufacturing equipment provider.

The MTF Center will accelerate "the transfer of innovations from ideation to fab prototype" by using Applied Materials' equipment, according to a press release.

The space will allow students and faculty to work with the same 300mm equipment used in leading-edge production fabs.

What they're saying: "This is the beginning of a reconfiguration of the way to accelerate discovery and translational research outcomes in response to real world challenges and the development of next-generational processes, materials, equipment and workforce," ASU president Michael Crow said in a statement.