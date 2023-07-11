Share on email (opens in new window)

The Serrano family has been slinging Mexican comfort food and their signature bean dip in the East Valley since 1979.

The location on Rural and Guadalupe roads in south Tempe was my family's go-to spot growing up. Countless birthdays, straight-A report cards and a high school graduation were celebrated there.

Flashback: I was devastated when the restaurant closed its doors in 2020.

It remained shuttered until late last month when it reopened as a fast casual concept with a new name: "Pronto by Serrano's."

Obviously, I had to check it out on opening weekend.

How it works: The former host booth has been transformed into an order counter where you can choose between a burrito, bowl, salad, nachos or tacos.

You can load 'em up with an assortment of meats, fajita veggies, beans, rice and a plethora of other toppings and sauces.

Your order will be delivered to your table via a robot server.

What I ordered: A burrito stuffed with asada steak, pinto beans, Spanish rice, cheese, pico de gallo and lettuce. It was topped with tomatillo sauce and queso fresco.

And of course, bean dip! (Kind of a bummer that it's not just free and waiting for you at the table anymore, but alas.)

The verdict: The bean dip was superb, as always. And the burrito was pretty good, too. I'll definitely come back to try the nachos.

My two cents: I recognize I was there on their second day, but the whole concept felt a little overwhelming.