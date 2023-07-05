2 hours ago - Food and Drink

PHX Beer Co. is pouring cheap brews this monsoon season

Jessica Boehm
A beer glass and can.

Photo: Courtesy of PHX Beer Co.

Monsoon season is technically here — though we're still waiting on a taste of that sweet desert rain.

State of play: When the precipitation does arrive, PHX Beer Co. will charge only $1 for your first pint of its Monsoon IPA.

  • The offer is available at its Phoenix taphouse and Scottsdale restaurant any time Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall from now through September.

Of note: The tropical Monsoon IPA won two gold medals at the 2022 Arizona Craft Beer Awards.

  • It has a 7% ABV and 70 IBUs.
