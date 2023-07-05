Share on email (opens in new window)

Monsoon season is technically here — though we're still waiting on a taste of that sweet desert rain.

State of play: When the precipitation does arrive, PHX Beer Co. will charge only $1 for your first pint of its Monsoon IPA.

The offer is available at its Phoenix taphouse and Scottsdale restaurant any time Sky Harbor records measurable rainfall from now through September.

Of note: The tropical Monsoon IPA won two gold medals at the 2022 Arizona Craft Beer Awards.