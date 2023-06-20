Predict the monsoon season with this fantasy forecasting game

😴 Tired: Fantasy football.

😏 Wired: Fantasy forecasting.

What's happening: For the third consecutive year, researchers at UofA's Institute for Resilience are inviting the public to compete in its Southwest Monsoon Fantasy Forecasts game.

How it works: Players estimate the total monthly precipitation in each of the five major cities in the Southwest Monsoon region: Phoenix, Tucson, Flagstaff, Albuquerque and El Paso.

Points are awarded each month based on the accuracy and riskiness of the July, August and September predictions.

The top finisher at the end of the season gets a $400 Amazon gift card.

Zoom in: Arizona Institute for Resilience assistant professor Zack Guido said the game aims to push people to learn more about climate.

He said in a press statement climate is too often talked about in "gloomy, apocalyptic ways." Fantasy forecasting promotes a fun and hopeful perspective.

By the numbers: Half of the players interviewed by researchers after the game's first year said they began paying more attention to forecasts because of the game.