18 mins ago - Things to Do
Celebrate Axios Phoenix's anniversary on July 17 at Greenwood Brewing
Breaking news: We've officially secured a location for our one-year anniversary party, and we're thrilled to extend an invite to you all!
Where and when: July 17 from 5 to 6pm at Greenwood Brewing in downtown Phoenix.
Zoom in: Join us for brews and a great discussion with local business owners.
- We'll host a panel from 5:20 to 6pm with brewery founder Megan Greenwood and other Phoenix-area entrepreneurs to share how we've blossomed and bloomed in the desert.
- And, we'll stick around afterward to meet each of you!
What's next: Stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead, but for now, mark your calendars and plan to arrive early — we're buying a beer for the first 50 people!
