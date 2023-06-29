Celebrate Axios Phoenix's anniversary on July 17 at Greenwood Brewing

Share on email (opens in new window)

Breaking news: We've officially secured a location for our one-year anniversary party, and we're thrilled to extend an invite to you all!

Where and when: July 17 from 5 to 6pm at Greenwood Brewing in downtown Phoenix.

Zoom in: Join us for brews and a great discussion with local business owners.

We'll host a panel from 5:20 to 6pm with brewery founder Megan Greenwood and other Phoenix-area entrepreneurs to share how we've blossomed and bloomed in the desert.

And, we'll stick around afterward to meet each of you!

What's next: Stay tuned for more details in the weeks ahead, but for now, mark your calendars and plan to arrive early — we're buying a beer for the first 50 people!