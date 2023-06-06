55 mins ago - News

Thank you to our Axios Phoenix community

Jessica Boehm

Jessica and Jeremy toasting the end of their first week of newsletter writing last year! Photo: Courtesy of loyal subscriber and friend Dawn Gilbertson

We had more than two decades of professional journalism experience between us before launching Axios Phoenix.

  • We'd experienced just about everything we thought there was to experience as reporters. But you (yes, you!) changed everything.

Zoom in: The best part about this job is the community of subscribers who give us story tips, send us advice and hold us accountable when we mess up.

  • Subscriber Randy sent Jessica his grandmother's top secret banana bread recipe (after she swore to protect it) and Gary kindly shared his Rome guide to help her plan her honeymoon.
  • Jeremy got some great science-fiction recommendations from readers — he absolutely loved "Darwin's Radio" and "Project Hail Mary" — and learned from subscriber William that the humongous caterpillar in his wife's garden is a tomato hornworm that will turn into an (also humongous) five-spotted hawk moth.

Of note: In our previous roles, we usually only heard from readers who were angry — at us and at the world.

The bottom line: Journalism can be a tough job. We're constantly confronting societal failures, asking people questions they don't want to answer and documenting the worst days of people's lives.

  • You've helped us remember that there's more good than bad in our hometown.

1 last thing: Let's keep growing this community! Share our newsletter with your friends, coworkers and neighbors.

