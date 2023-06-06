Thank you to our Axios Phoenix community

Jessica and Jeremy toasting the end of their first week of newsletter writing last year! Photo: Courtesy of loyal subscriber and friend Dawn Gilbertson

We had more than two decades of professional journalism experience between us before launching Axios Phoenix.

We'd experienced just about everything we thought there was to experience as reporters. But you (yes, you!) changed everything.

Zoom in: The best part about this job is the community of subscribers who give us story tips, send us advice and hold us accountable when we mess up.

Subscriber Randy sent Jessica his grandmother's top secret banana bread recipe (after she swore to protect it) and Gary kindly shared his Rome guide to help her plan her honeymoon.

Jeremy got some great science-fiction recommendations from readers — he absolutely loved "Darwin's Radio" and "Project Hail Mary" — and learned from subscriber William that the humongous caterpillar in his wife's garden is a tomato hornworm that will turn into an (also humongous) five-spotted hawk moth.

Of note: In our previous roles, we usually only heard from readers who were angry — at us and at the world.

The bottom line: Journalism can be a tough job. We're constantly confronting societal failures, asking people questions they don't want to answer and documenting the worst days of people's lives.

You've helped us remember that there's more good than bad in our hometown.

1 last thing: Let's keep growing this community! Share our newsletter with your friends, coworkers and neighbors.