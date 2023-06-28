45 mins ago - Food and Drink

Bagelfeld's bagels are some of the best in the country

Jessica Boehm

Everything bagels from Bagelfeld Bagels. Photo: Jeremy Duda/Axios

No need to fly to New York for the best bagels in America, Bon Appetít writes.

What's happening: The magazine ranks Phoenix's Bagelfeld Bagels among the best in the country for their "crisp and crackly" exterior and "chewy, not-too-dense interior."

Flashback: Brooklyn-born owner Charles Blonkenfeld opened the shop in 2022 after selling bagels at farmers markets during the pandemic.

💯 Our take: Jeremy visited earlier this year and said the everything bagels were the best he's ever had.

🤓Bon Appetít's pro tip: "Stick to classic toppings, like plain cream cheese, and watch out for specials like a nostalgic Asiago cheese bagel."

