If you're looking for a taste of New York here at home, look no further than Bagelfeld Bagels.
- The shop is quietly hitting its first anniversary at its first retail location at 2940 E. Thomas Road.
Pro tips: They close at noon most days, and the earlier you get there, the better — when we stopped by shortly before closing, a sign at the door announced they were nearly sold out for the day.
- It's set back from the road, behind another building, so keep your eyes peeled because it's easy to miss.
Flashback: Brooklyn-born owner Charles Blonkenfeld got into the bagel business in the summer of 2020, when his catering work dried up due to the pandemic.
- He started making them in a kitchen near 16th Street and Buckeye Road and selling them at farmers markets as well as to a small handful of wholesale customers.
- "I just cracked open a cookbook," Blonkenfeld told Axios Phoenix.
- He credits the quality to the cold temperature of the dough and the extra day Bagelfeld takes to ferment it.
Zoom in: Several other Valley businesses serve Bagelfeld's bagels. Order one or a batch at The Henry, Nelson's Meat + Fish, Window Coffeebar, Ollie Vaugh's, Blue House Coffee and Stoop Kid.
What's next: Blonkenfeld hopes to open a second brick-and-mortar location in six to 12 months and is looking to invest in a larger oven.
- "It just feels like that's the next piece to the puzzle," he said of a potential second location.
Jeremy's thought bubble: I learned about Bagelfeld a few weeks ago when my wife brought home some bagels, and I was immediately hooked.
- They've got the best everything bagels I've ever tasted. They're crusted with delicious seasonings, and the dough itself is outstanding.
- Don't forget to try their specialty cream cheeses — I'm partial to the spicy pepper and garlic variety.
