If you're looking for a taste of New York here at home, look no further than Bagelfeld Bagels.

The shop is quietly hitting its first anniversary at its first retail location at 2940 E. Thomas Road.

Pro tips: They close at noon most days, and the earlier you get there, the better — when we stopped by shortly before closing, a sign at the door announced they were nearly sold out for the day.

It's set back from the road, behind another building, so keep your eyes peeled because it's easy to miss.

Flashback: Brooklyn-born owner Charles Blonkenfeld got into the bagel business in the summer of 2020, when his catering work dried up due to the pandemic.

He started making them in a kitchen near 16th Street and Buckeye Road and selling them at farmers markets as well as to a small handful of wholesale customers.

"I just cracked open a cookbook," Blonkenfeld told Axios Phoenix.

He credits the quality to the cold temperature of the dough and the extra day Bagelfeld takes to ferment it.

Zoom in: Several other Valley businesses serve Bagelfeld's bagels. Order one or a batch at The Henry, Nelson's Meat + Fish, Window Coffeebar, Ollie Vaugh's, Blue House Coffee and Stoop Kid.

What's next: Blonkenfeld hopes to open a second brick-and-mortar location in six to 12 months and is looking to invest in a larger oven.

"It just feels like that's the next piece to the puzzle," he said of a potential second location.

Jeremy's thought bubble: I learned about Bagelfeld a few weeks ago when my wife brought home some bagels, and I was immediately hooked.