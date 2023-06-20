4 hours ago - Food and Drink
Reviewed: Outrageous layered pastries at Outcast Doughnuts
I've been champing at the bit to try Outcast Doughnut's layered pastries since I heard they were coming to downtown Mesa last year.
- Friends, it was more than worth the wait.
What I ordered:
- "How You Like Them Apples?": All of their doughnuts are made with croissant dough, giving them a layered, flaky texture that adds dimension. This one was coated in a sugar glaze and topped with cinnamon apple chunks, caramel and graham sprinkle.
The verdict: I worried my expectations were too high. They weren't. The doughnut base was perfect and I can't wait to go back to try their craft beer and mini-doughnut paired flights.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.