4 hours ago - Food and Drink

Reviewed: Outrageous layered pastries at Outcast Doughnuts

Jessica Boehm
A platter of doughnuts.

Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

I've been champing at the bit to try Outcast Doughnut's layered pastries since I heard they were coming to downtown Mesa last year.

  • Friends, it was more than worth the wait.

What I ordered:

  • "How You Like Them Apples?": All of their doughnuts are made with croissant dough, giving them a layered, flaky texture that adds dimension. This one was coated in a sugar glaze and topped with cinnamon apple chunks, caramel and graham sprinkle.

The verdict: I worried my expectations were too high. They weren't. The doughnut base was perfect and I can't wait to go back to try their craft beer and mini-doughnut paired flights.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more