I've been champing at the bit to try Outcast Doughnut's layered pastries since I heard they were coming to downtown Mesa last year.

Friends, it was more than worth the wait.

What I ordered:

"How You Like Them Apples?": All of their doughnuts are made with croissant dough, giving them a layered, flaky texture that adds dimension. This one was coated in a sugar glaze and topped with cinnamon apple chunks, caramel and graham sprinkle.

The verdict: I worried my expectations were too high. They weren't. The doughnut base was perfect and I can't wait to go back to try their craft beer and mini-doughnut paired flights.