Outcast Doughnuts will open in downtown Mesa on June 10

Jessica Boehm
Onions (and ogres) have layers, but so do these new-to-town doughnuts — and we can guarantee they're sweeter.

State of play: Long-awaited Outcast Doughnuts is set to open June 10 at Main Street and Macdonald in downtown Mesa.

The intrigue: This is the East Valley's first layered doughnut shop.

  • What's a layered doughnut, you ask? The traditional circular breakfast pastry is made with croissant dough, giving it a "buttery, crispy-on-the-outside-soft-on-the-inside, layered" taste and look, owner TJ Tillman tells us.

But, but, but: That's not all. The shop will also dish up soft serve in cones made from the dough and will serve savory sandwiches on a glaze-free version of the doughnuts.

1 big drink: Outcast will have a full bar. (Which we'd like to suggest as a requirement for all future doughnut shops!)

  • In addition to traditional breakfast drinks like mimosas and Bloody Marys, Tillman promises "the single best espresso martini ever created," rotating local craft beers and paired mini-doughnut and beer flights.

What they're saying: "We hope the whole damn city comes out to celebrate, eat, drink and vibe with us at our grand opening. It’s gonna be a fun-ass time!" Tillman said.

