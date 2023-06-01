Outcast Doughnuts will open in downtown Mesa on June 10
Onions (and ogres) have layers, but so do these new-to-town doughnuts — and we can guarantee they're sweeter.
State of play: Long-awaited Outcast Doughnuts is set to open June 10 at Main Street and Macdonald in downtown Mesa.
The intrigue: This is the East Valley's first layered doughnut shop.
- What's a layered doughnut, you ask? The traditional circular breakfast pastry is made with croissant dough, giving it a "buttery, crispy-on-the-outside-soft-on-the-inside, layered" taste and look, owner TJ Tillman tells us.
But, but, but: That's not all. The shop will also dish up soft serve in cones made from the dough and will serve savory sandwiches on a glaze-free version of the doughnuts.
1 big drink: Outcast will have a full bar. (Which we'd like to suggest as a requirement for all future doughnut shops!)
- In addition to traditional breakfast drinks like mimosas and Bloody Marys, Tillman promises "the single best espresso martini ever created," rotating local craft beers and paired mini-doughnut and beer flights.
What they're saying: "We hope the whole damn city comes out to celebrate, eat, drink and vibe with us at our grand opening. It’s gonna be a fun-ass time!" Tillman said.
