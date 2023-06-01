Outcast Doughnuts will open in downtown Mesa on June 10

Onions (and ogres) have layers, but so do these new-to-town doughnuts — and we can guarantee they're sweeter.

State of play: Long-awaited Outcast Doughnuts is set to open June 10 at Main Street and Macdonald in downtown Mesa.

The intrigue: This is the East Valley's first layered doughnut shop.

What's a layered doughnut, you ask? The traditional circular breakfast pastry is made with croissant dough, giving it a "buttery, crispy-on-the-outside-soft-on-the-inside, layered" taste and look, owner TJ Tillman tells us.

But, but, but: That's not all. The shop will also dish up soft serve in cones made from the dough and will serve savory sandwiches on a glaze-free version of the doughnuts.

1 big drink: Outcast will have a full bar. (Which we'd like to suggest as a requirement for all future doughnut shops!)

In addition to traditional breakfast drinks like mimosas and Bloody Marys, Tillman promises "the single best espresso martini ever created," rotating local craft beers and paired mini-doughnut and beer flights.

What they're saying: "We hope the whole damn city comes out to celebrate, eat, drink and vibe with us at our grand opening. It’s gonna be a fun-ass time!" Tillman said.