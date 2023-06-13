1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Reviewed: Rosso Italian, new Pomo Pizzeria sister restaurant
I finally checked out Pomo Pizzeria's new upscale sister restaurant, Rosso Italian.
What I ordered:
- Short rib tagliatelle: This perfectly balanced blend of melt-in-your-mouth beef, mild tomato sauce and al dente noodles is topped with a generous dollop of creamy cheese.
- Burratella pizza: This wood-fired pie is loaded with spicy soppressata, mozzarella, burrata and a delightful combination of local honey and chili threads.
The verdict: The tagliatelle was one of the best pasta dishes I've had in Phoenix, and I'll be back to try the cacio e pepe spaghetti and burrata gnocchi.
- The pizza's flavors were spot on, but I found the pie a bit soggy. I'll be sticking to the original Pomo Pizzeria for my future wood-fired cravings.
More Phoenix stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.