1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Reviewed: Rosso Italian, new Pomo Pizzeria sister restaurant

Jessica Boehm

Photo: Jessica Boehm/Axios

I finally checked out Pomo Pizzeria's new upscale sister restaurant, Rosso Italian.

What I ordered:

  • Short rib tagliatelle: This perfectly balanced blend of melt-in-your-mouth beef, mild tomato sauce and al dente noodles is topped with a generous dollop of creamy cheese.
  • Burratella pizza: This wood-fired pie is loaded with spicy soppressata, mozzarella, burrata and a delightful combination of local honey and chili threads.

The verdict: The tagliatelle was one of the best pasta dishes I've had in Phoenix, and I'll be back to try the cacio e pepe spaghetti and burrata gnocchi.

  • The pizza's flavors were spot on, but I found the pie a bit soggy. I'll be sticking to the original Pomo Pizzeria for my future wood-fired cravings.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Phoenix stories

No stories could be found

Phoenixpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Phoenix.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more