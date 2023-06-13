I finally checked out Pomo Pizzeria's new upscale sister restaurant, Rosso Italian.

What I ordered:

Short rib tagliatelle: This perfectly balanced blend of melt-in-your-mouth beef, mild tomato sauce and al dente noodles is topped with a generous dollop of creamy cheese.

Burratella pizza: This wood-fired pie is loaded with spicy soppressata, mozzarella, burrata and a delightful combination of local honey and chili threads.

The verdict: The tagliatelle was one of the best pasta dishes I've had in Phoenix, and I'll be back to try the cacio e pepe spaghetti and burrata gnocchi.