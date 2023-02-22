Check out Pomo owner's swanky new downtown Phoenix Italian restaurant

Rosso Italian, a swanky sister restaurant to the popular Pomo Pizzeria, is now open at CityScape in downtown Phoenix.

Details: Owner Stefano Fabbri promises "a contemporary take on premium Italian cuisine," and the menu will include the signature Napoletana pizza served at Pomo.

Rosso Italian has taken over the 5,000-square-foot space previously occupied by The Strand Urban Italian. It's connected to a dog-friendly patio.

The menu features creative cocktails, including a tomato and thyme martini, and upscale entrees, including pork chop Milanese, house-made gnocchi burrata, and yellowtail crudo.

Bonus: Diners can get two hours of parking validation in CityScape garages, a huge plus in the increasingly busy downtown.

What's next: The Pomo Restaurant Group sees Rosso Italian's launch as its first step to expand nationally, per a press release.