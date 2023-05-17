Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The United Soccer League is launching a top-tier professional women's league and two of the inaugural teams will be based in Arizona.

State of play: Phoenix Rising FC's ownership group will lead USL Super League Phoenix and the team will play at the newly constructed stadium near Sky Harbor.

FC Tucson owner Jon Pearlman and club chairperson Jeff Arnold will lead the new USL Super League Tucson. The club is considering several stadiums in the Old Pueblo.

Why it matters: There's a huge opportunity gap between men and women in pro soccer.

Currently, 101 pro men's teams and 12 pro women's teams play in the U.S.

What they're saying: "Our aim is to significantly expand opportunities in women's soccer … build a pathway that connects talent with opportunity and engage communities by celebrating a universal passion for the game," USL Super League president Amanda Vandervort said in a statement.

What's next: The USL Super League is set to kick off in August 2024.