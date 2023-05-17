Pro women's soccer is coming to Phoenix and Tucson
The United Soccer League is launching a top-tier professional women's league and two of the inaugural teams will be based in Arizona.
State of play: Phoenix Rising FC's ownership group will lead USL Super League Phoenix and the team will play at the newly constructed stadium near Sky Harbor.
- FC Tucson owner Jon Pearlman and club chairperson Jeff Arnold will lead the new USL Super League Tucson. The club is considering several stadiums in the Old Pueblo.
Why it matters: There's a huge opportunity gap between men and women in pro soccer.
- Currently, 101 pro men's teams and 12 pro women's teams play in the U.S.
What they're saying: "Our aim is to significantly expand opportunities in women's soccer … build a pathway that connects talent with opportunity and engage communities by celebrating a universal passion for the game," USL Super League president Amanda Vandervort said in a statement.
What's next: The USL Super League is set to kick off in August 2024.
