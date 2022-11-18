Phoenix Rising FC, the Valley's professional soccer team, is getting a new home — this time in central Phoenix.

State of play: On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council approved an up-to-5-year lease allowing the team to build a temporary stadium on about 10 acres of land at 38th and Washington streets, near Sky Harbor.

The team will pay $300,564 the first year, with rent increasing each year to account for inflation, according to the council agenda.

The land is behind the Phoenix Park 'n Swap flea market, which will continue to operate.

Why it matters: The central location, which is next to a light rail station, could help the relatively new team continue to grow its fan base.

Flashback: The team was founded as Arizona United Soccer Club in 2014 and rebranded as Phoenix Rising in 2017. It is a member of the USL Championship league which operates under MLS leadership.

In 2017, the club got its first stadium on the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community, near Tempe, where it played for four seasons.

Last year, the team moved to a larger temporary facility on the Gila River Indian Community, near Chandler, drawing ire from some fans for its distance from central Phoenix.

Earlier this year, the team sent a letter to fans expressing uncertainty about staying at the Gila River stadium, The Arizona Republic reported.

The intrigue: The new stadium can include a "portable sports book," according to the city.

This would be the first time the team would have wagering onsite because not even mobile sports betting is allowed on tribal land.

What's next: General manager Bobby Dulle told The Arizona Republic he was confident the stadium would be ready to go for the start of the 2023 season in March.