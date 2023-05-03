Ask and you shall receive. That's what the city of Phoenix told a group of cricket aficionados who've spent the past few months lobbying for better playing facilities.

What's happening: Phoenix city manager Jeff Barton has added $250,000 to his recommended budget for up to three cricket fields.

The city will also consider expanding cricket to more sites, according to a staff report.

Zoom out: Cricket, a bat-and-ball game with English roots and a massive south Asian following, is seeing a surge in popularity across the country at both the amateur and professional levels.

The Arizona Cricket Association boasts more than a dozen teams and plays at 11 parks statewide — most of which are in Chandler, according to the group's website.

A Glendale developer announced plans to open a 20,000-seat cricket stadium in Buckeye last year.

Additionally, the first Major League Cricket circuit in the U.S. will debut this summer.

What they're saying: "This will really help us play the sport properly and also help us with youth development for the sport," Arizona Cricket Association's Hassan Rafi told the council Tuesday.

He said he hopes someday there will be dedicated cricket facilities like the ones the city maintains for baseball and soccer.

Between the lines: Barton added a handful of other resident recommendations to the proposed $1.9 billion general fund budget, including:

$125,000 for park maintenance

$250,000 to support affordable child care and early education

$100,000 for a dedicated bike lane street sweeper

What's next: The City Council will take its first vote on the budget May 16 and will give final approval on June 14.