Phoenix city manager proposes $114 million to boost employee pay

Phoenix city manager Jeff Barton released his $1.9 billion general fund trial budget Tuesday, suggesting the city use most of its anticipated $134 million surplus to raise employees wages.

The trial budget is considered the starting point in the budget process. Council members will likely make changes before adopting it in June.

Why it matters: About 17% of city positions are vacant, according to a staff report, leading to longer police response times, delayed bulk garbage collections and other service shortfalls.

Barton attributes the city's staffing problem to the tight labor market and below-market wages.

State of play: Phoenix expects to generate enough city tax revenue to continue all services in the current year's budget plus $134 million for the council to spend as it chooses.

By the numbers: Barton recommended about $5 million of the surplus be held as contingency for future needs and the remaining money go toward:

$114 million for increased employee compensation to recruit and retain staff in critical services;

$7.4 million to continue programs that help low-income families, crime victims, people experiencing homelessness and people with behavioral health issues;

$3.8 million for 31 new fire department positions and other public safety needs;

$2.8 million to expand the city's gated alleyway program, support local performing arts programs, hire overnight park rangers and increase security at libraries.

What they're saying: Multiple council members said they want city staff to evaluate its homeless services budget to determine if more money is needed, or if existing funding could be re-allocated to help more people.

What's next: The city will host 11 community budget hearings between April 3-15.

Barton's trial budget set aside $1 million of the surplus for ideas generated at the hearings.

What we're watching: Two new council members, Kesha Hodge Washington and Kevin Robinson, will be inaugurated before the council votes on the budget this summer.