Voters elected two political newcomers to the City Council — retired Phoenix police assistant chief Kevin Robinson and local attorney Kesha Hodge Washington, unofficial race results show.

They will take office April 17.

State of play: Hodge Washington defeated incumbent Council Member Carlos Garcia in District 8, which includes parts of south and downtown Phoenix.

In District 6, Robinson beat Sam Stone, former chief of staff for Council Member Sal DiCiccio, who currently represents the district but was term-limited.

Why it matters: The new members will help lead the city through a turbulent economy and make decisions about issues like affordable housing, policing and homelessness.

The intrigue: Mayor Kate Gallego may have been the biggest winner of the night. Replacing DiCiccio and Garcia — the council's most conservative and most liberal members, respectively — should allow the mayor to build a more moderate coalition to support her political priorities.