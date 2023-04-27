Airbnb fees in Phoenix are among the highest in the country
Airbnbs in Phoenix have the second-highest fees in the country, with customers facing an average 47% surcharge on top of nightly rates this summer, according to a recent Forbes Advisor analysis.
Why it matters: High cleaning fees, service charges and taxes could unexpectedly break hopeful travelers' budgets.
- Reality check: Booking a home or condo in Phoenix at the average $202 per night could actually cost nearly $300. That's an extra $475 over five days in fees alone.
By the numbers: Phoenix tops the list for cleaning fees at 20%, nearly double the national average.
- The average cleaning fee for a five-night stay nationally is $160.
- The national average for total fees on top of nightly rates is 36%.
Of note: Scottsdale properties ranked seventh for Airbnb fees at 45%, with an average nightly rate of $253.
What they're saying: "When compared to a hotel, Airbnb often provides more space and more amenities: Travelers can get an Airbnb with two bedrooms and two bathrooms for approximately the price of one hotel room at a major chain," Airbnb spokeswoman Cristina Calzadilla told Forbes.
Flashback: After customer complaints, Airbnb last December added the option for customers to see the total price before booking.
- Now, properties will display the cost with all fees before taxes in search results, map, filter and listing page.
Kate's thought bubble: Explore these unique properties in the Valley or a short drive from it.
