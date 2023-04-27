Airbnbs in Phoenix have the second-highest fees in the country, with customers facing an average 47% surcharge on top of nightly rates this summer, according to a recent Forbes Advisor analysis.

Why it matters: High cleaning fees, service charges and taxes could unexpectedly break hopeful travelers' budgets.

Reality check: Booking a home or condo in Phoenix at the average $202 per night could actually cost nearly $300. That's an extra $475 over five days in fees alone.

By the numbers: Phoenix tops the list for cleaning fees at 20%, nearly double the national average.

The average cleaning fee for a five-night stay nationally is $160.

The national average for total fees on top of nightly rates is 36%.

Of note: Scottsdale properties ranked seventh for Airbnb fees at 45%, with an average nightly rate of $253.

What they're saying: "When compared to a hotel, Airbnb often provides more space and more amenities: Travelers can get an Airbnb with two bedrooms and two bathrooms for approximately the price of one hotel room at a major chain," Airbnb spokeswoman Cristina Calzadilla told Forbes.

Flashback: After customer complaints, Airbnb last December added the option for customers to see the total price before booking.

Now, properties will display the cost with all fees before taxes in search results, map, filter and listing page.

