7 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Phoenix
There are plenty of cool places to stay in the desert. Here are seven Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from Phoenix.
Of note: The costs per night are for a week-long stay.
1. Dome on the Range
Enjoy a night of stargazing at this unique geodesic house in the desert.
- Location: Phoenix
- Features: Free parking, washer/dryer, TV and WiFi
- Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $108+ per night
2. Tiny House at the Garden
Local restaurants and coffee shops are right around the corner from this stylish, modern tiny house on wheels.
- Location: Uptown Phoenix
- Features: Free parking, fire pit, TV/WiFi
- Space: 3 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $98+ per night
3. Lavish Scottsdale Resort
With plenty of space and features like an outdoor BBQ grill and bar, trampoline, putting green, basketball court, and hot tub, this is the space you'll never need to leave to have a good time.
- Location: Scottsdale
- Features: Fire pit, basketball court, private pool, hot tub, free parking.
- Space: 12 guests, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $985+ per night
4. Luxury Villa
This 8,500-square-foot mansion nestled on Camelback Mountain has been named “Arizona’s Most Extreme Luxury Rental.”
- Location: Paradise Valley
- Features: Free parking, multiple fire pits, salt water pool with waterfall, hot tub, outdoor dining area.
- Space: 14 guests, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $3,812+ per night
5. The Olive A-Frame
Start your day with a cozy cup of coffee on the front porch, then get off the grid with nearby hiking and fishing.
- Location: Payson
- Features: Renovated interior, adorable A-frame style, two fire pits.
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $190+ per night
6. Bonita Domes
If you’re on the hunt for a truly unique stay, consider sleeping in one of these domes.
- Location: Joshua Tree, CA
- Features: Pool, quick walk to Joshua Tree National Park, cool sleeping pods, full kitchen.
- Space: 8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $411+ per night
7. The CamelView
Situated at the base of Camelback Mountain, this Airbnb is close to hiking and restaurants. But with the luxurious pool and Insta-worthy interiors, you may never want to leave the house.
- Location: Phoenix
- Features: Pool with tanning shelf, outdoor lounge space, yard games, gorgeous interior.
- Space: 10 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $477+ per night
