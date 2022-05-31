7 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Phoenix

There are plenty of cool places to stay in the desert. Here are seven Airbnb escapes, all under four hours driving distance from Phoenix.

Of note: The costs per night are for a week-long stay.

Enjoy a night of stargazing at this unique geodesic house in the desert.

Location: Phoenix

Phoenix Features: Free parking, washer/dryer, TV and WiFi

Free parking, washer/dryer, TV and WiFi Space: 4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

4 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $108+ per night

Local restaurants and coffee shops are right around the corner from this stylish, modern tiny house on wheels.

Location: Uptown Phoenix

Uptown Phoenix Features: Free parking, fire pit, TV/WiFi

Free parking, fire pit, TV/WiFi Space: 3 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

3 guests, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom Cost: $98+ per night

With plenty of space and features like an outdoor BBQ grill and bar, trampoline, putting green, basketball court, and hot tub, this is the space you'll never need to leave to have a good time.

Location: Scottsdale

Scottsdale Features: Fire pit, basketball court, private pool, hot tub, free parking.

Fire pit, basketball court, private pool, hot tub, free parking. Space: 12 guests, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

12 guests, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms Cost: $985+ per night

This 8,500-square-foot mansion nestled on Camelback Mountain has been named “Arizona’s Most Extreme Luxury Rental.”

Location: Paradise Valley

Paradise Valley Features: Free parking, multiple fire pits, salt water pool with waterfall, hot tub, outdoor dining area.

Free parking, multiple fire pits, salt water pool with waterfall, hot tub, outdoor dining area. Space: 14 guests, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

14 guests, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms Cost: $3,812+ per night

Start your day with a cozy cup of coffee on the front porch, then get off the grid with nearby hiking and fishing.

Location: Payson

Payson Features: Renovated interior, adorable A-frame style, two fire pits.

Renovated interior, adorable A-frame style, two fire pits. Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Cost: $190+ per night

If you’re on the hunt for a truly unique stay, consider sleeping in one of these domes.

Location: Joshua Tree, CA

Joshua Tree, CA Features: Pool, quick walk to Joshua Tree National Park, cool sleeping pods, full kitchen.

Pool, quick walk to Joshua Tree National Park, cool sleeping pods, full kitchen. Space: 8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

8 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $411+ per night

Situated at the base of Camelback Mountain, this Airbnb is close to hiking and restaurants. But with the luxurious pool and Insta-worthy interiors, you may never want to leave the house.

Location: Phoenix

Phoenix Features: Pool with tanning shelf, outdoor lounge space, yard games, gorgeous interior.

Pool with tanning shelf, outdoor lounge space, yard games, gorgeous interior. Space: 10 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

10 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $477+ per night

