As longtime readers know, I'm on a perpetual quest to find good Cajun food in the central Phoenix area. So when I heard a new place, CC's on Central, opened recently down the street from me, I headed out to try it as soon as possible.

Details: CC's — at 2800 N. Central Ave., A100 — is only open Monday-Friday, 7am-5pm, so don't make dinner plans, but definitely hit them up for weekday breakfast or lunch.

What I ordered: Picking just one item from the incredible menu was tough, so a friend and I ordered a couple dishes to share.

Jambalaya is my go-to at any Cajun place, and it's the first and foremost thing I judge them on, so that was an easy pick.

We also went with the debris and grits — roast beef and brown gravy with creamy, buttery grits, topped with a sunny-side-up egg.

Review: Hoo boy, this place is good. Both the dishes we ordered were delicious, and there're a bunch of other menu items I'm itching to try.