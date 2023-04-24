Proposal would turn Turf Paradise into Moon Valley Business Park
Say goodbye to Turf Paradise and hello to Moon Valley Business Park.
The big picture: Plans submitted to the city's planning and development department show a developer's plans for the roughly 252-acre site in north Phoenix.
- The northeastern portion would be a mix of single- and multi-family residences.
- The middle of the property, including what is now the oval racetrack, would be a data center, with other industrial uses planned for the western portion along 19th Avenue.
- A smaller area along Bell Road at 15th Avenue is designated for commercial use.
1 big landmark: A significant part of Turf Paradise may remain as is while the rest is redeveloped — the clubhouse could be used for parimutuel and offtrack betting "and other entertainment/public assembly uses," according to plans submitted to the city.
- Turf Paradise is home to a sportsbook under a provision of Arizona's 2021 sports wagering law that allocates 10 licenses for brick-and-mortar betting sites for non-sports franchises.
- The documents submitted by attorneys for the track's prospective buyer don't mention the sports book or whether it will remain.
Of note: James Watson, the managing partner for the development company, tells Axios Phoenix that the plans are subject to possible changes.
Catch up quick: Track owner Jerry Simms is negotiating the potential sale of Turf Paradise to CT Realty, which has offices in Dallas and Newport Beach, California.
- The property is under contract but no sale has been completed.
- Watson left open the possibility of continuing racing at the track for at least a limited period if the sale goes through.
What's next: The proposal could require an amendment to Phoenix's general plan land-use map.
- Planning officials expressed concern about the proposed industrial uses adjacent to residential areas, and suggested "mitigating design features between those uses."
