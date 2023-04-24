Image: Courtesy of Phoenix planning and development department; design by Butler Design Group

Say goodbye to Turf Paradise and hello to Moon Valley Business Park.

The big picture: Plans submitted to the city's planning and development department show a developer's plans for the roughly 252-acre site in north Phoenix.

The northeastern portion would be a mix of single- and multi-family residences.

The middle of the property, including what is now the oval racetrack, would be a data center, with other industrial uses planned for the western portion along 19th Avenue.

A smaller area along Bell Road at 15th Avenue is designated for commercial use.

1 big landmark: A significant part of Turf Paradise may remain as is while the rest is redeveloped — the clubhouse could be used for parimutuel and offtrack betting "and other entertainment/public assembly uses," according to plans submitted to the city.

Turf Paradise is home to a sportsbook under a provision of Arizona's 2021 sports wagering law that allocates 10 licenses for brick-and-mortar betting sites for non-sports franchises.

The documents submitted by attorneys for the track's prospective buyer don't mention the sports book or whether it will remain.

Of note: James Watson, the managing partner for the development company, tells Axios Phoenix that the plans are subject to possible changes.

Catch up quick: Track owner Jerry Simms is negotiating the potential sale of Turf Paradise to CT Realty, which has offices in Dallas and Newport Beach, California.

The property is under contract but no sale has been completed.

Watson left open the possibility of continuing racing at the track for at least a limited period if the sale goes through.

What's next: The proposal could require an amendment to Phoenix's general plan land-use map.